Beyoncé struggles with fallout after Jay-Z’s legal scandal

Beyoncé has always kept her private life under lock and key, but with her husband Jay-Z’s recent legal battle making headlines, fans can’t help but wonder how does she really feel about the heated situation.

A close source told DailyMail, "Calling it relief doesn’t quite cut it. Beyoncé is feeling a mix of emotions now that Jay’s legal troubles are behind them."

The insider went on sharing: "While they put on brave faces, behind the scenes, it was a stressful time for Beyonce, bringing back memories of when Jay had previously broken her trust. On top of that, their children were affected."

However, they labeled it "an absolute nightmare" but said Beyoncé is just glad they can finally put it behind them and move on.

The source added that the singer thought the case will be dragged on and was prepared to stand by Jay-Z in court, just like how Rihanna is supporting her beau A$AP Rocky in his legal battle.

They continued, "Now, Beyoncé can focus on her upcoming tour, her business, being a mom and wife, and enjoy the success of her recent Grammy wins,' the source concluded. 'It's a great Valentine's Day for her to focus on family and the future without the weight of this case hanging over her."