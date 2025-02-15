Rihanna upsets prosecutors in A$AP Rocky’s firearm case

A$AP Rocky is accused of firing two counts of semiautomatic handgun at former friend

A$AP Rocky has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend A$AP Relli.

In November 2021, Rocky allegedly fired two counts of semiautomatic handgun at Relli.

Reportedly, the prosecutors involved in the ongoing case have been upset with Rihanna as she showed in court in the last week’s hearing along with the kids.

District Attorney John Lewin as suggested the Jury not to get swayed away by the appearance of kids in the courtroom.

He told the Jury: "This is not something you're allowed to consider. We are all responsible for what we do.”

According to Lewin, no matter what status his partner holds, Rocky needs be treated the same ways as any other normal citizen.

"I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments...”

“He needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end that's what he's entitled to", reported PEOPLE.

The Judge leading the case, however after a break, commented not to mention Rihanna or the children in the courtroom again.

"From here on out, there should be no mention of Rihanna being in the courtroom or the babies being in the courtroom”, added the Judge.

The Diamonds singer share two sons RZA, 2 and Riot, 18-months, with the American rapper.