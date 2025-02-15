Meghan Markle makes shocking statement about life with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence on his relationship with her husband Prince Harry amid speculation of separation.

The Duchess of Sussex has, for the first time, revealed the truth about her married life with the Duke, addressing growing rumours and criticism in shocking statement.

Turning to her official Instagram page, Meghan set the record straight about her marriage to Harry, stating: "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

Her words revealed her feelings and restlessness to have back Harry with her and the children, adding: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created."

She mocked the trolls and critics with her meaningful comment as she shared with hashtag, "#lovewins."

In the end she wrote: "As ever, M."

Meghan post seems to be clear message to those who speculate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's life and their future amid ongoing feud with the royal family.

The Duchess also shared a glimpse how Archie Harrison, 5, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 3, helped make a Valentine's Day-themed breakfast for the family.

In a video, posted on Instagram Stories, the former Suits star is seen trimming fresh strawberries to look like hearts while her daughter spread cream cheese on red-and-white bagels. Archie appears guiding his mom through their Southern California home.

Harry, who was not featured in the clip, received a love letter from her wife of six years as he continued to host the ongoing Invictus Games in Canada.