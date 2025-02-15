Prince Harry's shocking 'temperament' exposed in bombshell new book

Prince Harry was allegedly given a derogatory nickname by royal staff, likening him to a hapless character from the BBC comedy series Blackadder, according to a new book.

Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants by Tom Quinn, set to be published later this month, reveals the shocking claim based on an anonymous interview with an insider who worked for the Duke of Sussex.

"I remember once in his private apartments I'd muddled something – some of his papers on his desk or something," they said, in an extract obtained by the Daily Mail.

"He was immediately angry and it was out of proportion to the problem, or at least I thought it was," as per the Mirror.

The source claimed that other staff had "experienced similar incidents" - and made jokes about Harry's temperament.

"We thought it was a bit rich complaining about me being muddled given Harry was probably the most muddled of all the royals of his generation," the insider said.

"The joke used to be that Harry was very much like the Prince Regent in Blackadder. People used to say that without a servant, Harry would take two weeks to put his trousers on."

According to a new book, Meghan felt that Nottingham Cottage, her and Prince Harry's first home, was too small and believed it reflected the Royal Family's lack of respect for her husband. However, royal staff claim that the family doesn't prioritize material possessions, having always had them.

Quinn said: "A rather beautiful house in the grounds of a famous palace hardly seemed to Harry the equivalent to being forced to live in a shed at the end of the garden. But for Meghan things were more complex. She saw Kate and William living just a few yards away in Kensington Palace itself with teams of live-in servants.

"She also undoubtedly felt constrained by protocol." Meghan quite rightly hated the fact that when she was in Nottingham Cottage, she had to agree well in advance what time she might leave for an appointment or an event and she had to make sure she didn’t leave at the same time as, or clash in any way with, a more senior royal leaving the palace," a former Kensington Palace staffer said.

Before Archie's birth, Harry and Meghan moved from Nottingham Cottage to Frogmore Cottage, a wedding gift from the late Queen.

However, Meghan reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with their new home, requesting that the Queen deemed "inappropriate."