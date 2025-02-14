Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser from ‘Cobra Kai’ are engaged

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser engaged

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are engaged.

The actors are betrothed, taking their on-screen connection from Cobra Kai into real life.

After sparking speculation with matching rings at a Cobra Kai series finale event on Feb. 12, the couple made their engagement official the following day. They confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing romantic photos from the night.

“We’re so happy to finally share that we’re engaged,” Buchanan wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post. “This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another.”

The 26-year-old actor continued, “We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world.”

In the Netflix series—a continuation of The Karate Kid film franchise—Mouser, 28, plays Sam LaRusso, the daughter of karate champion Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio), while Buchanan portrays Robby Keene, the estranged son of Daniel’s longtime rival Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka).

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement about the off-screen romance, jokingly claiming some credit for their love story.

“We’re matchmakers first, showrunners second,” he wrote. “Our primary goal with Cobra Kai was for Daniel LaRusso’s daughter and Johnny Lawrence’s son to fall in love in real life. Mission accomplished. So happy for them! A perfect couple!”

While Buchanan and Mouser have been part of Cobra Kai since its debut in 2018, they have kept their relationship largely private—until now.