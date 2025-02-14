Royal Family releases new videos as King Charles, Queen Camilla visit Middlesbrough

Palace makes powerful statement as King Charles faces down protesters in Middlesbrough

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Middlesbrough on Thursday for historic trip where they carried out a traditional walkabout.

The 76-year-old monarch left wellwishers stunned as he defiantly faced a small group of protesters on a royal walkabout.

The royal family shared the heartwarming video of the King and Queen's trip with a statement.

The Palace wrote: "What a wonderful welcome to Middlesbrough!"

It added: "Before meeting so many kind people who turned out to show their support, The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS.

It continued: "Their Majesties also joined @TheJunctionCharity, faith initiative ‘Together Middlesbrough’, Cleveland Police and young people from @KingsTrust during a knife crime community education workshop.

"At the end of the day, Their Majesties wished Rona Grafton a very happy 100th birthday today - and delivered some very special ‘Royal Mail'."

Queen Camilla and the King also played table tennis during the historic trip.

The people were waving flags and cheering, while others had dressed up in union flag outfits or dressed up their dogs.

Among those in the crowd was a small demonstration of republican campaigners waving anti-monarchist flags but the King decided to face them head-on, walking directly up to them and continuing shaking the hands of the well-wishers in front of them, much to the delight of the crowd.

In another video shared by the royal family, Queen is seen celebrating the impact of the @literacy_trust in Middlesbrough.