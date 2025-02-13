Blake Lively's shocking confession ignites firestorm in Hollywood amid battle with Baldoni

Blake Lively's shocking confession ignites firestorm in Hollywood

Blake Lively, who is currently trying to fight for her reputation amid legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni, has made a surprising confession about stirring up drama behind the scenes.

Back in 2009, Lively admitted that she turned the Gossip Girl cast against her co-star and ex-boyfriend, Penn Badgley. The old interview has resurfaced, bringing past drama back into the spotlight.

Lively, who played a role as glamorous Serena Van Der Woodsen in the teen drama, revealed that she was so unhappy about Badgley being cast as Dan Humphrey in the series that she tried to turn the rest of the cast against him.

The It Ends with Us actress told Glamour Magazine: "At first I was so upset that they hired him."

"I actually poisoned the whole cast against him."

"But then they noticed that he wasn’t a jerk and was actually a really nice, charming person," she continued.

However, she later realised her mistake but took about a week to own up to it.

Lively further said that there was no tension among the cast on set, saying that they spent time together after filming and genuinely enjoyed each other’s company apart from shooting.

Earlier, Justin Baldoni, who is trying to balance his life after legal conflict, opened up about just how hard the past year has been for him.