Millie Bobbie Brown reveals how ‘Stranger Things’ shaped her social skills

Millie Bobby Brown shares her struggles in her social life due to 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the challenges she faced while working on Stranger Things for a decade.

In a Vanity Fair story cover, the Enola Holmes actress explained that despite having co-stars, who were from a similar age group, did not suffice to having a regular social life.

"I don’t have many friends, because of who I am," Brown told the outlet. "I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships."

She noted that she still "struggle[s] with that quite a bit."

The Damsel star, who starred alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink on the hit show, described her formative years as growing up in a "bubble", which she believed has hindered her social development.

"I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them," she added.

Brown further shared that the young actors were schooled on set, but when Covid pandemic hit, the cast was isolated which helped them to grow into their individual acting careers.

Despite her lack of social skills, Brown, who married Jake Bongiovi last year, remains in contact with her co-star Schnapp in New York. She was also last photographed in LA with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children, Zahara and Shiloh Jolie.

The final season of Stranger Things final is slated for release in 2025 on Netflix, however an official date has not been revealed.