Meghan Markle’s sweet moment with young fan sparks nostalgic throwback

Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt message about freckles with a young boy

Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt moment with a young boy at the Invictus Games, opening up about a personal detail close to her heart—her freckles.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, engaged in a conversation with two children during her visit to Canada with Prince Harry, where they attended a welcome event in Whistler.

One of the boys appeared curious about Meghan’s signature freckles, prompting her to respond with a phrase she has cherished for years: “A face without freckles is like a night without stars.”

This phrase has a deep significance for Meghan, who once penned a children's book with the same sentiment as a teenager. At just 15 years old, she submitted A Face Without Freckles Is a Night Without Stars to the US Copyright Office, marking one of her earliest forays into writing.

Her book celebrated the beauty of freckles and self-acceptance, reflecting a theme she has championed throughout her life.

In the manuscript, Meghan expressed: “Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree, because if I didn't have freckles, then I would not truly be me!”

Originally created as a school project, the book featured a heartfelt acknowledgment to her parents, thanking them for their support.

While Meghan remains close to her mother, Doria Ragland, her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, has been estranged since the events leading up to her 2018 royal wedding.

Meghan’s passion for storytelling continued into adulthood, leading to the release of The Bench in 2021, which became a Sunday Times bestseller. Her conversation at the Invictus Games served as a touching reminder of her early literary aspirations and her unwavering message of self-love.