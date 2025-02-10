Prince Harry’s speech sparks backlash amid Invictus Games focus shift

Prince Harry’s remarks at the Invictus Games opening ceremony have ignited controversy, with insiders criticising his comments as an unnecessary distraction from the event’s mission.



During the Vancouver ceremony, the Duke of Sussex spoke about "weak moral character in the world," a statement that has drawn sharp reactions, particularly as it followed Donald Trump’s recent remarks about him and Meghan Markle.

Trump had dismissed calls for Harry’s deportation while taking a swipe at Meghan.

An Invictus Games volunteer expressed concern that the speech overshadowed the event’s core purpose—honouring and supporting wounded military personnel.

"The focus should remain on veterans, their resilience, and their journey. Bringing external political debates into the event only detracts from its true essence," the source noted.

Tensions have been mounting over Harry and Meghan’s presence at the Games, with some insiders feeling their prominence has shifted attention away from the athletes.

"While their contributions are acknowledged, many believe the event should not be dominated by royal narratives," another source shared.

Criticism also came from individuals closely involved in organising the Vancouver and Whistler events, with one insider stating, "The veterans and their families are here to celebrate strength and perseverance, not to be drawn into broader ideological debates."

Harry’s speech, which praised veterans for their courage and resilience, also touched on global instability. However, some felt that his words introduced unnecessary controversy at a time meant for unity and celebration.

The backlash highlights the ongoing debate over the couple’s role in high-profile events, as well as the challenge of balancing public engagement with maintaining the Games’ intended focus.