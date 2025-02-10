Prince Harry’s 'playful moment' steals show before early exit with Meghan

Prince Harry stole the spotlight with his animated expressions before he and Meghan Markle made an early exit from an Invictus Games event.
The Duke of Sussex embraced the lively atmosphere during a wheelchair basketball match, drawing attention when he appeared on the big screen as part of a lighthearted ‘Moose Cam’ segment—a fun twist on the popular ‘Kiss Cam’ seen at American sporting events.
As the camera zoomed in on him at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Harry grinned playfully, sticking out his tongue and waving his hands beside his head in a moose-like gesture.
Meghan, seated beside him, opted out of the pose but was visibly amused, bursting into laughter at her husband’s antics.
The royal couple departed at halftime after a busy day immersed in the Games. They had spent hours engaging with athletes’ families, sharing conversations, and capturing countless selfies with enthusiastic attendees before calling it a night.
