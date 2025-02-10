Serena Williams speaks out for Taylor Swift amid outrage at Super Bowl

Taylor Swift receives Serena Williams' support as she deals with Super Bowl blow

Taylor Swift received another blow right after the Grammys as Travis Kelce lost the 2025 Super Bowl.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was seen shaking off the boos as she tried to keep her composure amid the crowd's negative reaction.

In a video shared by the NFL Instagram account, the Grammy winner appeared uneasy but tried to make light of the situation as she turned to her friends, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone, and gave a side-eye to the crowd.

Following the crowd outrage, Serena Williams took to X and wrote a supportive message for Swift.

"I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!" the retired athlete wrote in her post.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was seated near the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, in a VIP suite.

Joining them were Swift’s brother Austin and her friends the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

The Love Story hitmaker donned a white Saint Laurent blazer, shimmery denim shorts and knee-high boots to the game on Sunday. To complete her look, she added a red handbag as a nod to Chiefs, and recycled her “T” necklace that she wore recently at the Grammys.

The disappointing game comes after Swift went home empty-handed from the Grammys last weekend, despite being nominated for six awards.