Drake runs to Australia amid Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl 2025 performance

Drake to be in Australia amid Super Bowl 2025 halftime show performance

Drake will be no where near when Kendrick Lamar performs at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

The Canadian artist will be thousands of miles away when the rapper takes the stage for the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

The 38-year-old will be performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his Anita Max Win Tour, which kicked off in Perth earlier this week, as per Page Six.

The timing of his tour aligns with Lamar’s recent Grammy success, where the Not Like Us artist, 37, won five awards, including Best Rap Performance for his diss track aimed at Drake.

During the opening night of his tour, Drake addressed the crowd with a statement that many thought was a response to their ongoing feud.

"My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive,” he told the audience, according to fan-recorded videos.

The rapper also made a bold fashion statement by wearing a black hoodie featuring bullet hole graphics.

Meanwhile, Lamar appeared to throw a subtle jab at Drake during his Grammy acceptance speeches on February 2.

Dressed in a denim ensemble—a nod to the classic Canadian tuxedo—he dedicated his award to his hometown of Los Angeles, referencing the city's struggles with recent wildfires.

"This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that, you know, in order to do records like these," Lamar said on stage.

With Drake continuing his Australian tour through mid-March and Lamar gearing up for his Super Bowl performance, the two rap heavyweights remain at the center of ongoing speculation surrounding their long-standing rivalry.