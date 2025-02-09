'XO, Kitty 2' star Claims BTS, BLACKPINK, and Parasite Shattered Stereotypes

Shin Hojo, who played the supporting role of Kitty's Korean cousin in XO, Kitty season 2, mentioned the global influence of K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK and movies like Parasite. The actress credited them for the growing interest in Korean entertainment and Korean culture worldwide. She mentioned that while talking about her XO, Kitty experience in an interview with South Korean media outlet My Daily.
