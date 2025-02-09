 
close
Sunday February 09, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'XO, Kitty 2' star Claims BTS, BLACKPINK, and Parasite Shattered Stereotypes

'XO, Kitty 2' star says BTS, BLACKPINK, and 'Parasite' changed the game

By Web Desk
February 09, 2025
XO, Kitty 2 star Claims BTS, BLACKPINK, and Parasite Shattered Stereotypes

Shin Hojo, who played the supporting role of Kitty's Korean cousin in XO, Kitty season 2, mentioned the global influence of K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK and movies like Parasite. The actress credited them for the growing interest in Korean entertainment and Korean culture worldwide. She mentioned that while talking about her XO, Kitty experience in an interview with South Korean media outlet My Daily.