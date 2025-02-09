Ryan Reynolds evades Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni roast at Critics Choice

Justin Baldoni has sued Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and more for defamation

Ryan Reynolds was nowhere to be seen at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, and given Chelsea Handler’s monologue, he may have dodged a bullet.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, whose wife Blake Lively is entangled in a legal battle with Justin Baldoni over misconduct allegations on the set of It Ends With Us, skipped the Friday night event in Los Angeles. His absence was especially noticeable when Deadpool & Wolverine tied with A Real Pain for Best Comedy Film.

Meanwhile, Handler didn’t shy away from roasting the It Ends With Us drama, which Reynolds likely saw coming.

"I want to acknowledge that we've been through a lot lately, not just here in Los Angeles, but our entire country — waking up every day not knowing what news we're going to hear that will disappoint or horrify us," the comedian said.

She added, "So it is important in times like these to have a distraction, and that's why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively."

She ended with a punchline: "I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel. It ends with us, guys."

Reynolds, 48, stayed silent on the drama but took to Instagram later that night to celebrate Deadpool & Wolverine’s win.