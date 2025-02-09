Erin Andrews roots for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding is much awaited by Erin Andrews

Erin Andrews is excited to hear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding bells!

The 46-year-old sports broadcaster gushed about the lovebirds in a conversation with People Magazine, ahead of Super Bowl.

“I would like a marriage,” the reporter declared, continuing to admire the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s bond, "Man, they're great. I love them so much. I think they are so cute, and I love how they support each other. They're adorable."

The Fox reporter also noted how Swift and Kelce’s relationship turned out to be a manifestation of her and her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast co-host Charissa Thompson, as the two connected after they dreamed up a couple of two stars in an August 2024 episode.

Andrews quipped that while she and her co-host aren’t to thank for the couple’s match, she is happy to put in a good word for Kelce after he missed meeting the Anti-Hero hitmaker backstage.

Back then, her co-host, Thompson sent a message to the Grammy winner, "Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews also chimed in to say, "Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Recounting the pivotal moment, Andrews commented, "We just suggested he's such a great guy. He's so fun to be around as everybody sees. He's just got this amazing personality. He's super funny."

After the podcast, the NFL star thanked the two hosts on X, as he wrote in October 2023, “You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”