Tom Cruise reveals shocking details about filming ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise has recently shared shocking details about filming airplane stunts for Mission: Impossible.

In a new interview with Empire, the Top Gun star noted that when “you stick your face out [of an airplane, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen”.

Tom revealed that he had to train himself about breathing techniques to keep him away from passing out “physically”.

“I was unable to get back into the cockpit,” he recalled.

In the same interview, director Christopher McQuarrie explained that the stunts got “even crazier” in the latest installment, Final Reckoning.

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before,” mentioned the movie-maker.

Earlier in January, Charlie said that they had a “small screening” and someone from the audience admitted, “I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.”

So, the director added, “I guess we did something right.”

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will release in theatres on May 23, 2025.