Prince Harry gives subtle nod to royal family life in heartfelt speech

Prince Harry reveals promise he still upholds despite leaving royal family

Prince Harry had some inspiring words of wisdom for the crowd as he made an empowering speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver.

The Duke of Sussex took to the stage and stressed on the message of “spirit of unity” during this “moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world”.

“We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world’s religions and faiths,” Harry said. “Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another.”

He then shared a promise he made a decade which he has been upholding to this day.

“Listen, the Games were born more than a decade ago from a promise that I made to myself — a promise to uphold my obligation, my sacred obligation after my own decade and privilege of military service — to do whatever I could to help my fellow brothers and sisters heal and to champion everything that we stand for,” the Duke of Sussex shared.

“Over the past decade, I’ve lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games ‘saved you.’ Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself.”

The Invictus Games is the strongest tie Prince Harry has to his royal life as he set the foundation with his Prince William, Kate Middleton and father King Charles in 2014.

Harry left the royal family in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle but has continued to stay dedicated to the Invictus Games.

This year's Games has an extra element of excitement, as winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, curling and skeleton will be included for the first time.