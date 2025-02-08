'The Kardashian' star says goodbye to iconic KUWTK mansion with hefty price tag

Kris Jenner, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star who makes headlines with her lifestyle, is now saying goodbye to one of her most famous KUWTK hidden hills mansion.

The 69-year-old media personality has put her astonishing home on the market, and she’s asking for a whopping $10 million more than what she originally paid.

This mansion is pure luxury, as it sits on a big 1.3-acre lot and covers 8,800 square feet. Christie’s International Real Estate calls it true beauty. However, the pictures, a stunning double staircase in a grand entryway makes a big first impression.

Seemingly this is a grand and impressive home. According to the listing, it’s a true masterpiece of luxury and design. The listing shares: "Designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living, this bright and airy home features expansive open spaces and towering picture windows, bathing every room in natural light."

"Nestled within an exclusive guard-gated community, residents enjoy access to tennis courts, a sparkling pool and spa, BBQ center, and sprawling grassy yards perfect for entertaining," it added.

Furthermore, the show first aired back in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons until 2021, making it one of the longest-running reality shows in the U.S.