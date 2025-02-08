'Final Destination' OG star addresses chances of his comeback to new sequel

Devon Sawa plays protagonist Alex Browing in the horror supernatural film

Actor Devonn Sawa, the famous protagonist from the Final Destination franchise, has spoken about his appearance in the upcoming entry.

Sawa, who played Alex Browing in the 2000 movie. He predicted the fate of Flight 180 and took up the responsibility of saving his friends from death.

After 14 years, an all-new film is coming back to theatres bringing back Tony Todd to reprise the role of William Bludworth.

Ahead of the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, the 46-year-old has addressed if he will be coming back to the franchise.

Devon confirmed, in a statement, that he won’t be returning for the sixth sequel.

In conversation to Forbes, the Casper actor said: I’m not in it. Every movie has been a cast of new kids.”

However, he is rooting for some of the new cast members, especially Teo Briones.

“Teo Briones, who played my son in the first season of Chucky, is in it, and so I’m rooting for him.”

The Canadian actor also teased that he might return one day to the movies.

“I’ve seen every Final Destination movie in the theater. I can’t wait to see what the new cast does with it. Maybe one day in the future; who knows? I’m not in this one. I hear it’s really good, though”, concluded Sawa.

Final Destination 6 is all set to hit theatres o May 16, 2025.