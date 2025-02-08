Meghan Markle makes first appearance at Harry’s Invictus Games Canada

Meghan Markle stepped out in support of her husband Prince Harry as he kicked off the much-anticipated Invictus Games.

It was revealed just hours before the Sussexes arrived in Vancouver that Meghan will also be joining the Duke for the week-long Winter games in Canada.

In an update shared by the official accounts of Invictus Games, Meghan was seen on-stage, watching over Harry as he delivered an important speech during the opening ceremony.

It appeared that Harry had been taking the advice of royal experts by taking the centre stage, after many claimed that Meghan was always attempting to steer the spotlight towards herself.

In another fan-shared image which appeared on reddit, showed Meghan carrying the Canadian flag as she and Harry interacted with the crowd from the stage.

The Invictus Games appearance marks Harry and Meghan’s first official appearance together since their tour of Colombia in August.

Previously, a source told People Magazine that the appearance will also put rumours of a separation between the two to rest.

“I think it’s great that she’s coming,” an onlooker at the event told the outlet. “There is a lot of speculation about them and their marriage, but this reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation.”

They continued, “It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about.”