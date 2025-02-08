Beckhams dine with King Charles, Queen Camilla in star studded celebration

David and Victoria Beckham were unexpected guests at an exclusive royal dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove.



The star-studded event aimed to strengthen Anglo-Italian ties ahead of the King and Queen’s upcoming state visit to Italy and the Vatican in April.

The evening also highlighted key sustainability initiatives, including the Slow Food and Slow Fashion movements. As an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, David Beckham played a significant role in supporting the event’s vision.

Among the distinguished attendees were Hollywood stars Stanley Tucci and Dame Helen Mirren, who famously portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the Oscar-winning film The Queen.

The night featured speeches from King Charles, Italian Ambassador to the UK Inigo Lambertini, and Tucci himself, celebrating cultural diplomacy and sustainable practices.

The royal couple will visit Italy as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year, where they are set to meet Pope Francis, further strengthening UK-Vatican relations.