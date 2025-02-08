Henry Cavill’s James Bond audition tape leaked

Henry Cavill James Bond audition tape

Henry Cavill would have been a good James Bond.

The actor's James Bond audition tape has surfaced online, sparking new discussions about how close he came to getting the iconic 007 role.

With speculation still swirling over who will replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond, Cavill, Tom Hardy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Happy Valley star James Norton have all been linked to the popular role.

However, fans are now revisiting Cavill’s past audition, with many believing the Man of Steel star would have been a perfect fit.

In the leaked clip, Cavill, now 41, is seen sporting long hair and a leather jacket, channeling Pierce Brosnan’s suave demeanor from GoldenEye. The actor delivered the legendary line, "vodka martini, shaken not stirred," before introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond."

At just 22 years old at the time of the audition, Cavill ultimately lost the role to Craig, but his performance left a lasting impression on Casino Royale director Martin Campbell.

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond," Campbell told The Express.

"He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then."

Meanwhile, Bond casting rumors have taken another unexpected turn, with reports suggesting Scottish actor Stuart Martin, 39, has emerged as a serious candidate for the role after reportedly engaging in discussions with franchise executives.

As the search for the next 007 continues, Cavill’s past audition serves as a reminder of just how competitive the casting process can be.