Pete Davidson finds unordered fish tank in home after rehab, ‘It’s awkward’

Pete Davidson finds aquarium in home after rehab

Pete Davidson found something unexpected after returning from rehab.

The comic returned home from a four-month rehab stay to an unexpected surprise—an enormous fish tank in his living room.

The 31-year-old actor shared the amusing revelation during a February 6 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he discussed his move from New York City to a quieter life in Upstate New York.

Davidson, who listed his NYC home for $1.3 million in 2022, admitted that the transition to a more isolated environment has puzzled those around him.

"Not a lot of us predicted you in the woods," host Seth Meyers joked, to which Davidson responded, "I know. My neighbors are very confused."

When asked if he had gotten any pets since relocating, the Saturday Night Live alum explained that his allergies prevent him from owning pets. Instead, he ended up with a massive aquarium.

"I’m allergic to all pets that would bring me happiness, but I got a big fish tank," he shared.

The decision to install a professionally maintained 150-gallon tank was one Davidson barely remembered making.

"I went to rehab for four months, came back [and] that was just in the living room," he revealed after Meyers displayed a photo of the tank. "I think I made that decision when I wasn’t really paying attention."

What started as an unexpected surprise has since turned into a long-term commitment.

"When I got home, there was a guy there cleaning it. And I was like, 'Oh, is this like once every six months you gotta come by?' And he was like, 'Oh no, this is like two, three times a week for the rest of your life,'" Davidson recalled.

"So there's this guy Norm that comes over twice a week, and I’m like, 'Morning, Norm.'"

Beyond the maintenance, Davidson also admitted that the placement of the tank might not have been the best choice.

"It’s awkward because that’s where the front door is. So I have to warn people like, don’t open the door because you’ll break it," he said. "It’s the worst place for an aquarium."