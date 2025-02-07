King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince William lead strong start to 2025

The British Royal Family has started the year with a series of high-profile engagements, signalling a return to full strength after a challenging 2024.



From overseas tours to personal milestones, senior royals have been actively reinforcing their public roles.

This week, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and Princess Anne all carried out individual engagements. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh embarked on the first royal tour of the year, travelling to Nepal.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen will undertake an official visit to Italy in April.

King Charles and Princess Anne Lead Symbolic Appearances

Marking a poignant moment, King Charles stepped out on Tuesday, exactly one year after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced. Despite ongoing treatment, the monarch visited Europe’s largest Polish center, meeting with Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek in London.

Princess Anne also made a meaningful return to the hospital where she recovered from head injuries last summer, personally thanking the medical team that treated her.

This mirrored a recent visit by the Princess of Wales, who returned to The Royal Marsden in January after receiving cancer treatment there throughout 2024.

Prince William’s Advocacy and Harry’s Upcoming Invictus Games



Prince William continued his focus on mental health, engaging with community organisations in England and Scotland. He met with staff at Child Bereavement UK in Widnes and highlighted efforts to combat rural isolation in Angus.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is preparing for a major moment on the global stage as he travels to Canada for the first-ever winter edition of the Invictus Games.

The event, running until February 16, will see injured veterans compete in adaptive sports. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to join him in Vancouver.

While the Royal Family’s calendar is filled with engagements, royal fans will be keeping an eye on Harry’s public appearances. His past interviews—especially his comments about visiting King Charles after his diagnosis—drew widespread media attention.

However, this week, senior royals are keen to maintain focus on their work, ensuring that 2025 continues with strong momentum.