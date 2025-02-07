Elton John shares rare detail about rewatching old music videos

Elton John opens up about watching himself in classic songs

Elton John revealed surprising detail about listening to his old songs, saying that he “never” listens to them unless he has to.

The 77-year-old legendary music star appeared at The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, on Friday, February 7th, with Brandi Carlile, who is collaborating with him on new album, Who Believes in Angels?.

When the Rocket Man star was asked if he listens to his old music, he said, “I wouldn’t go and put my old music on. I’ve had to approve a live album that’s just coming out for Record Store Day that I did at The Rainbow in 1977 with Ray Cooper and it just astounded me how great it was.”

The singer shared that he was surprised at the song, “It was amazing! So I had to listen to that, but actually I really enjoyed it and I was quite surprised how good it was.”

John had to rewatch the past footage of his classic performances while he works on the 2024 documentary Elton John: Never Too Late.

“Yeah, it just brought back so many memories for me. What I was most surprised about is that the music we made from 1970 - 1975 was so good!”

The Your Song singer went on to say, “I don't listen to my stuff but we made a lot of great records. We made 13 albums in that time plus singles, plus B sides, and we toured, and we worked and the momentum was incredible.”

John admitted, “I never watch anything about me because I just don't like to look at myself very often,” adding, "I'm not one to bask in my success."