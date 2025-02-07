Chiefs Owner details Taylor Swift’s impact on Travis Kelce’s team

How did Taylor Swift contribute to Travis Kelce and Chiefs’ fanbase?

Taylor Swift fans are now chanting ‘Go Chiefs!’

Clark Hunt, the Kansas City Chiefs owner, reflected on the growth of team’s growth since the pop superstar started dating Travis Kelce.

Speaking about the Anti-Hero hitmaker, Hunt said, “I think indirectly the NFL has seen an impact. Certainly, our fan base took a big leap forward last year, particularly with female [fans] — specifically young female fans,” in an interview with CNBC Sport, on Thursday, February 6th.

“I think we had something, like, a 30 percent growth in our fan base, which is pretty significant even for a team that won the Super Bowl,” he continued.

“So you definitely have to give Taylor a little bit of credit for that,” he said, reflecting on the Swifties joining the football fanbase.

The 14-time-Grammy winner has made headlines at several games this season, cheering on her beau from the private suite. “We still get a lot of eyeballs this year. We’ve had several games [that] have broken records and I think Taylor’s a little bit a part of that.”

This comes after Swift and Kelce were seen sharing a passionate kiss at the AFC Championship game last week.

The Eras Tour performer is now set to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9th.

Confirming Swift’s presence, Jason Kelce told People Magazine, “I think everybody’s coming. I mean, I don’t want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels, like, full.”