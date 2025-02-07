Drake steals attention ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at Super Bowl 2025 Halftime show on Sunday

Drake is once again making headlines for his peculiar fashion sense ahead of his hip-hop rival Kendrick Lamar’s much-anticipated Super Bowl 2025 halftime show.

On Thursday, February 6, Page Six reported that the God’s Plan rapper was spotted wearing a provocative t-shirt as he stepped out for lunch.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Drake is wearing a white tee that reads, "Wait till you see my," and has a downward arrow pointing toward his privates.

The 38-year-old rapper paired the bold shirt with bright yellow shorts, blue cowboy boots and a matching beanie.

He completed his attention-grabbing look with bracelets and a gold wristwatch.

Drake's outing in Australia comes as the newly crowned Song of the Year Grammy winner prepares to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at the Ceasers Superdome in New Orleans this Sunday.

The ongoing tension between the two rappers dates back to 2023 when J.Cole referred to himself, Drake and Lamar as "the big three."

Lamar didn’t take the compliment kindly and responded with a verse, aimed at both artists on Metro Boomin and Future’s March 2024 track Like That.

Since then, the rivalry has escalated, with both rappers throwing shades at each other in a series of diss tracks.

Notably, on his Grammy-winning hit Not Like Us, Lamar accused Drake of liking underage girls, intensifying their feud.