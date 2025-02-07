‘Back to the Future’ writer bluntly denies demand for ‘fourth film’

Back to the Future 4 sequel shot down

Back to the Future 4 is not going to happen, ever, according to the films co-writer.

Back to the Future fans hoping for a fourth installment in the beloved franchise may need to let go of their dreams.

Co-writer Bob Gale, 73, has once again shut down speculation about a sequel, making his stance crystal clear.

Speaking at the Saturn Awards on Sunday, February 2, Gale joked about the continuous questions regarding a potential Back to the Future 4.

“People always say, ‘When are you guys going to do Back to the Future 4? And we say, ‘F— you!’ You can quote me on that,” he said.

Gale was accepting the George Pal Memorial Award, celebrating the upcoming 40th anniversary of the original film’s release on July 3, 1985. Instead of a sequel, he pointed to the franchise’s Broadway musical adaptation as its official continuation.

“We made three terrific movies and people kept asking for more Back to the Future, so we made Back to the Future: The Musical… we’re taking it around the world,” he explained.

The screenwriter further reflected on the lasting impact of the franchise, humorously adding, “My god, Back to the Future, I’m going to be doing it for the rest of my life! Who can ask for anything more?”

The original Back to the Future became the highest-grossing film of 1985, earning over $380 million worldwide.

Its cultural significance was further cemented when it was inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, recognizing its historical and cinematic impact.