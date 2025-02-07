Travis Kelce reveals real hype song after taking a dig at Kanye West

Travis Kelce shares what he listens to while preparing for Super Bowl

Travis Kelce, who recently revealed that he does not have Kanye West anywhere on his playlist, shared what he actually listens to around the Super Bowl week.

The 35-year-old NFL star revealed his favourite national anthem singer during the new episode of his New Heights podcast on Thursday, February 6th.

"What's the most electric national anthem?" Jason Kelce asked his brother.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end responded, "You already know, it's Chris Stapleton. On a sad day, I will put that video on. I'll go to YouTube," referring to the singer’s 2023 performance of the anthem.

Making a lighthearted joke about the Chiefs defeating his team, Philadelphia Eagles, that year, Jason quipped, "Just to watch me and [coach] Nick Sirianni cry and then revel at the fact that you beat us?"

"I never looked at it like that," Travis replied. "[Chiefs player] Chris Jones cried too, to be fair."

The Grotesquerie star continued, "I cried, but I kept my composure. But more so Chris did his thing, one of my favorite performances ever."

"Yeah. It was very electric," Jason admitted.

Sharing his excitement for the game this weekend, Travis added, "I am so fired up for this game, I love it. You know, I relish in these moments, man. I've been waiting all year to fast-forward to this game, man."