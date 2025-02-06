Queen Camilla takes bold stand for assault survivors with powerful Exeter visit

Queen Camilla travelled to Exeter on Thursday to inaugurate a newly designed Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) as part of Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week 2025.



The newly opened centre, which began operations in October 2024, is among the first in the UK to meet updated national accreditation standards for forensic care.

It offers a range of services for both adults and children, including therapy and specialised pediatric support.

During her visit, the Queen met with frontline professionals, including forensic specialists, therapy teams, and representatives from Devon & Cornwall Police.

She also took part in a private discussion with a former service user, emphasising the importance of survivor-focused care.

Before departing, Camilla unveiled a commemorative plaque, officially marking the centre’s opening.

The initiative aligns with a broader campaign led by NHS England to raise awareness about available resources and encourage survivors to seek assistance.