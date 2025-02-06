Modern Family star gushes about Chappell Roan’s Grammy performance

Chappell Roan is ‘Fizbo Approved,’ says Eric Stonestreet

Chappell Roan really is your favourite artist’s favourite artist.

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet praised the popstar’s Grammy 2025 performance as he took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5th.

The 53-year-old actor lightheartedly joked about the background singers in Roan’s performance who looked identical to his character Cameron Tucker’s clown persona, Fizbo.

"Lotta people asking. Yes, Fizbo WAS in @chappellroan’s Grammy performance of Pink Pony Club. I was in the way way way way back. Off the stage. At home. In my chair," Stonestreet wrote in the caption of a photo of himself dressed as the clown.

The Grammy-winning popstar nailed the performance, according to The Santa Clauses actor, as he gushed, "But the make up was most definitely on point and Fizbo approved! #Farmbo."

This comes after the Good Luck, Babe hitmaker set the stage on fire with the performance of her hit track, Pink Pony Club, on Sunday, at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Roan also won her first Grammy award for the Best New Artist during the award show, after her album, The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess, received global success last year.