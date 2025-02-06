Kate Middleton, Prince William make wise decision for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have adopted a wise strategy to prevent a big divide among their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are doing their best to maintain their kids' strong bond, avoiding the awkward 'heir and spare' dynamic that strained William's relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry.

Phil Dampier, royal expert and biographer, in conversation with The Sun, revealed the truth about the Waleses, saying: "I think William and Kate see George as primus inter pares, first among equals."

The author went on explaining, “Obviously he is the most important one. Yes, he is the future King but the way things are going Charlotte and Louis may have major roles in the future. Certainly the royal family will need them as they are getting thin on the ground."

The royal expert also shared his knowledge about the royals, adding: "Kate has always been close to her siblings and she wants her children to share the same sort of bond."

Speaking of King Chares III's two sons' fractured relationship, the expert claimed he does not see another 'Spare' in the royal family, explaining: ‘It won’t happen with Charlotte and Louis as there are two of them and they will support each other, as well as George.”

Future King William and his wife Kate want their kids to grow more closely, sending them to a co-ed school together to give them as normal an upbringing as possible, mixing with other children and growing up well balanced and grounded.

Another royal expert royal expert has claimed that William and Kate protect from the press interference as they are keen not to make life difficult for the other children and parents.