Gracie Abrams urges everyone to try 'therapy' for better life

Gracie Abrams, rising star known for her heartfelt songs, recently shared her considering thoughts on something close to her heart, therapy.

The singer believes that it’s not just for people going through a tough time, as it’s something everyone should try.

Abrams opened up to Cosmopolitan magazine and shared: "I’ve had the same therapist since I was 19, but I’ve honestly been on a break. Every journal entry for the past three weeks has been, 'I have to text her! I have to text her! I have to text her!"

"I’ve been avoiding it, which is not because of anything other than being avoidant. There’s no excuse. Even if you’re doing it during a busy time in your life, therapy only ever helps. Therapy is so wildly important and valuable," she added.

The 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' hitmaker went on saying, "I really believe everyone should go to therapy and I do think therapy has been really helpful for me, especially when it comes to healthy relationships."

Gracie Abrams isn't one to hit up social events often but she made an exception for Charli XCX's recent birthday bash. The singer had a blast, calling it the most fun she's had "in forever."