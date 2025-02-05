Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie reunite after busy day of solo engagements

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward reunite in Nepal after fulfilling separate Royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh came together for an evening engagement in Kathmandu after spending the day championing their individual causes.

Currently on a royal tour of Nepal, Sophie, 60, dedicated her time to women’s rights and global eye care initiatives.

She met with leading Nepali women’s rights activists at Dwarika’s Hotel before visiting Kirtipur Eye Hospital in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

There, she toured the hospital, engaged with patients, and observed an Eyecare Camp in action.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward, also 60, took part in a separate engagement at the British Embassy, where he lit a traditional Kuthu Vilakku lamp to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Gold Award Ceremony.

The couple reunited in the evening at a youth-focused reception hosted by the British Ambassador. Sophie turned heads in a stunning green Zimmermann midi dress with toggle fastenings, paired with her beloved Penelope Chilvers espadrilles, which she has worn since 2019.

Their tour of Nepal continues, with more engagements highlighting their commitment to social causes and international diplomacy.