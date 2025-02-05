Bianca Censori, Kanye West make debut public appearance after Grammys stunt

Biance Censori and Kanye West step out for the first time after Grammys 2025 nude stunt

Bianca Censori and Kanye West made their debut public appearance after making a controversial attendance on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

According to Daily Mail, the couple stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 4.

Two days after sparking outrage for her see through dress over naked body at the prestigious awards shows on Sunday, the Australian model continued making nude wardrobe choices.

Opting for a half-nude theme with skin colour leggings, Censori, 30, toned it down with a full-sleeved white zip-up jacket.

She accessorised her look with black shades and completed it with silver metallic heels.

Reportedly, West's wife strikes an uncanny resemblance to her husband’s former spouse Kim Kardashian’s past looks, in which she styles similar leggings with a stylish heel.

Meanwhile, the rapper was wearing an all-black outfit, including black jeans and an oversized matching jacket.

Censori and West went out for dinner on Tuesday night after she shocked the world at the Grammys. In an entirely sheer nude mesh dress, she left people with nothing to imagine.



Additionally, since her Grammys stunt Censori has become the most google person with over five million searchesm, per boasted by West in an Instagram story.