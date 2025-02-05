Jennifer Aniston’s fitness secret for toned physique revealed

Jennifer Aniston has been working out extensively over the years to achieve a toned physique.

A source told Life & Style magazine that the Friends alum does not skip her workout routines despite having hectic schedule.

“It sounds totally insane to get up at 3 a.m. to exercise, but her workouts are non-negotiable,” said an insider.

The only way Jennfier can fit her workout routine in her “crazy busy schedules” is to do before she leaves for the set.

It was at the time the actress was filming The Morning Show, she would be on set as early as 6 a.m. to get in the hair and make-up chair. This meant she had to up hours earlier to get her “90-minute workout session in”.

Jennifer has been a fitness enthusiast from the early days of her life which is why she always makes sure to have clean eating habits for healthy living.

Reflecting on the actress’s lifestyle, the source noted that it’s been “a long-time habit to get up before dawn to exercise when she’s shooting because there’s just no telling how long her work days will go”.

“She legitimately may not get home until 9 p.m. or even later and getting in a good sweat session at that time of night is next to impossible,” stated an insider.

Jennifer cannot stay without working out and this is the main reason that even when she’s not mired in her work on The Morning Show, her schedule is bound to be packed.

“Even when she’s not actually in the middle of production, she’s so busy with meetings for her Lolavie line and promo campaigns and everything else she does that hitting her home gym before the sun comes up is pretty much the norm,” added an insider.