Queen Camilla jumps into action to ease tearful King Charles tension

Queen Camilla rushes ease King Charles’ tension after tearful statement

Queen Camilla stepped in for her darling husband King Charles after he was found in a stressful situation owing to some tragic news.

The Queen, who has been a huge source of support for the monarch during some of the toughest times in his reign especially during his cancer battle, was once again present to wipe his tears as was saddened by the loss of two major figures.

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday released an update from Camilla’s recent royal engagement, in which she was championing a major cause, close to her heart.

“Celebrating the wonderful work of @TheLondonLibrary!” the message read. “Last night, The Queen attended a dinner to highlight the Library’s charitable work to support writers and widen access to its vast resources - including 1 million books available to borrow from its shelves.”

It continued, “Her Majesty, as Patron, has supported the Library since 2012 and is a passionate champion of the benefits of reading at all ages.”

The event took place mere hours after the monarch issued a tearful message about the loss of Sir Julius Chan , the Papua New Guinea politician. Prior to that, a royal source revealed the King was upset to hear the passing of the Aga Khan, whom he considered a “a personal friend of many years.”

At the event, Camilla also met with Helena Bonham Carter and Stephen Fry before dinner.