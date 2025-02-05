Demi Moore, Bruce Willis appear together in rare photo amid his health crisis

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis make rare appearance during his struggle with frontotemporal dementia

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis stunned fans as they appeared together in a rare and touching reunion.

The Die Hard actor’s family showcased their strength and unity during their trying times as they have faced significant hardships since his initial diagnosis in 2022 of aphasia progressing to frontotemporal dementia eventually.

The 62-year-old's move is being admired by fans, who laud her for being the glue that holds the Willis family together during this challenging time.

Moore, The Substance star, took to Instagram February 3 to wish her daughter Tallulah on her 31st birthday.

She captioned the carousal of photos, “My baby is 31 today! Happy Birthday my sweet magical angel! Love you to the moon.”

One photo in particular shows the former couple’s—who share daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33—reunion for the love of their daughter.

Ashton Kutcher’s ex stood on the right slightly behind her youngest, keeping an arm on her shoulders, while the retired American actor stood on the left side kissing her forehead.

The rest of the photos shared glimpses of Tallulah’s adorable childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

For the unversed, the Red alum and the Ghost star got married in 1987 before parting their ways in 2000, 13 years after their marriage.