Prince Harry receives new title ahead of Invictus Games 

Prince Harry received big news days before the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to make a joint appearance at the star-studded event after a damning Vanity Fair article, which dragged them into negative headlines.
Unfortunately, it seems that the backlash is not stopping anytime soon as a former royal butler Paul Burrell dubbed Harry 'difficult' while discussing the shocking claims made by the Sussexes' former staffers.
As per The Mirror, he said, "Vanity Fair is a prestigious title so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent."
"I've never met Meghan myself, but how can so many other people be wrong? It's not possible," the royal family well-wisher shared.
Paul recalled his experience of working with Harry by calling him "difficult." He continued, "I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is because I've experienced that myself. He's always lived in a bubble."
It is important to note that these comments came as Prince Harry set to host a big event of his passion project, Invictus Games.
