Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse of Archie, Lilibet after King’s message

King Charles is known to be a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children, and he is also longing to finally meet Prince Harry’s two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020 and since then, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, have not met their extended family in UK.

Harry and Meghan have made sure that they are not showing the children’s faces in public until they are able to make an informed decision for themselves. Till then only rare glimpses have been released by the couple.

However, the former Suits actress has not shied away from showing that she is the proud mother of her two children.

Meghan returned to social media after a month-long hiatus to share an update on relief efforts for the wildfire victims and revealed a special surprise for a teenaged girl who lost her home in the wildfires.

In the video shared on Tuesday, many eagle-eyed fans noticed the tribute to Archie and Lilibet, as their names were imprinted on the neckline of Meghan’s black crewneck sweater.

The sweet tribute came just minutes apart from King Charles’ emotional message with was released by Buckingham Palace.

The King had expressed his condolences for the loss of Sir Julius Chan who was one of the beloved political figures in Papua New Guinea.