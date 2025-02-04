Usher reminds Kendrick Lamar to cherish Super Bowl spotlight

Usher has been in the music industry for long enough to know that once-in-a-lifetime moments don’t come around often.

As he prepares to take center stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, the R&B legend wants to share a few wisdom words with his friend Kendrick Lamar, who recently won Grammys.

The 46-year-old singer performed the halftime show in Las Vegas in 2024, and now he’s giving some advice to 37-year-old Kendrick before his performance in New Orleans this Sunday.

While speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher said:"I haven’t had the chance to catch up with him and tell him, one, how excited I am. I’ve talked to everybody around ... I’ve talked to all the producers, his creative team.

"The one thing I would say is savor the moment because you get obsessed in trying to build the best performance but you don’t realize that it’s really about enjoying it."

He went on saying: "It might not be perfect, everything may not go exactly the way it’s supposed to ... but if you are in your mind and like stuck trying to make something perfect, you’re not going to look up and smell the flowers.

"And realize, ‘Wait a minute, I’m here and I get a chance to have this moment and I’m not going to get it again, I’m not going to get this moment back.' So my encouragement to him is to really be present and I hope that he uses the moment well," he continued.

However, Usher really wants Kendrick to make sure that he fully "takes advantage" of this unforgettable moment in his career.