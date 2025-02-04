Will Ferrell, Zac Efron team-up for upcoming comedy film

'You’re Cordially Invited' director Nicholas Stoller to helm the yet-untitled film

Zac Efron has been taken on board for a new film alongside Will Ferrell.

The all-new comedy flick has not yet received a title, but is confirmed that creator of You’re Cordially Invited, Nicholas Stoller will be working on the movie as the director.

Nicholas will also be producing the film under the name of his production company 'Stoller Global Solutions'.

Meanwhile, Will, Alex Brown and Jessica Elbaum will be co-producing the new venture under the banner of 'Gloria Sanchez Productions'.

Reportedly, the plot of the forthcoming comedy flick is going to be based on a young detainee fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom captive blaming the dictatorial TV for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.

Efron, with this film, will be reuniting with Amazon MGM after starring in Ricky Stanicky last year.

As far the as the two superstars are concerned, Ferrell is a renowned comedian and actor, who is popular for films like Daddy’s Home, Will & Harper and Step Brothers.

On the other hand, Zac rose to fame with 2006 family drama High School Musical. His chemistry with Venessa Hudgens in the movie became popular globally.