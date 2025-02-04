Bianca Censori’s unsettling look in Kanye West’s post gives fans creeps

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, most controversial couple in Hollywood who are no strangers to massive backlash, are once again making headlines after their 2025 Grammy Awards daring appearance.

The 47-year-old rapper shared a new picture of his 30-year-old wife showing off his latest Yeezy women’s collection, just a day after their headline-grabbing entry at the Grammys.

In the photo, Bianca wore a see-through black bodysuit, posing confidently in a tough, industrial setting. Her dark hair was pulled back into a neat bun.

Kanye, whose recently make a controversial appearance at Grammys with Bianca, where she wore a completely sheer dress with no underwear, supposedly cost him a $20 million deal. He wrote in the caption, “First women’s piece @yeezycom."

But it was the second shot of the bodysuit, priced at $20 on the Yeezy website, that really grabbed fans' attention.

A lot of people pointed out what they thought looked like a "creepy face" hidden in the design.

One user asked: “Anyone see the face?”, while someone wrote, “Am I tripping? Is there a face right there in the second photo?”

While pointing out the unsettling face, one shared, “There’s a face in there… looks like it’s trying to escape,”

“It’s his wife! She’s trapped,” someone claimed.

“Omg stop, that was a JUMP scare.”

“I wasn’t sure. I thought I was seeing things until I checked the comments… wow.”

“Thought I was crazy, man… and people are talking about the outfit instead of that demon face on it.”

“Enough with the nudity of your wife.”

“Please stop showing your wife naked or barely clothed,” another demanded.