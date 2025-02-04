Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose key ally ahead of Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received shocking news ahead of the much-awaited Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
The Montecito couple are seemingly paying the price of a bombshell article published in Vanity Fair which portrayed the Sussexes in a negative light.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's old staff members made appalling claims about the former working royals' work ethics.
The Mirror reported that several Hollywood stars are trying to maintain distance from Harry and Meghan due to their involvement in the controversy.
As a powerful figure in the industry, Kim Kardashian has expressed her views about the Duke and Duchess amid the ongoing drama.
An insider told Closer, "As much as Kim respects her mum Kris' choice to support them, she doesn't want to be associated with anyone that's controversial unless they really are a great benefit to her."
"As far as she can tell, there's not much benefit to hanging out with the Sussexes," the source added.
It is important to note that Harry and Meghan suffered a fresh blow before their joint appearance at the Invictus Games.
