Ana Navarro from ‘The View’ supports Shakira’s Grammys speech

Ana Navarro supports Shakira for 2025 Grammy Awards acceptance speech

Ana Navarro is in support of Shakira.

The media commentator celebrated Latinos in media and commended Shakira for her impactful speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

During a segment on The View, the political strategist highlighted the achievements of Latino artists at the Grammys, including Sheila E. and Gloria Estefan. However, she specifically praised Shakira for using her platform to uplift the Latino community.

"She took the chance, she took the opportunity to use her platform to defend our community that’s being targeted and profiled," Navarro said.

"More people need to lose the fear and do what Shakira did last night."

At the ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Shakira took the stage to accept the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran and delivered a heartfelt message dedicated to immigrants.

"I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," she said. "You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

The Colombian singer also acknowledged the strength and perseverance of hardworking women, stating, "To all the women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true she-wolves."

Navarro’s praise highlights the importance of representation and advocacy in the entertainment industry, with Shakira’s words resonating deeply with many.