Prince Louis inspires Kate Middleton with his stunning skills

Kate Middleton has left fans stunned as she shared a powerful new photo of herself, showing her standing in the sunshine.

In the admiring picture taken by her and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales is seen standing in the woods with arms raised.

She released the photo on the eve of World Cancer Day three weeks after announcing that she is in "remission" from cancer.

The post included a second shot taken by the Princess herself. The image showed a closeup of branches, also taken in Windsor.

Prince William's sweet wife who's focusing to remain cancer free seemed to be zoomed-in view of ferns, a plant that has inspired jewelry she reached for last year. Ferns are interpreted as a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings.

However, royal fans were thrilled to discover the hidden talent of Prince George and Princess Kate's younger brother Prince Louis, six, who consistently charms the public with his sweet demeanor and endearing gestures at royal events.