Harry, Meghan set to reunite at Invictus Games amid growing separate ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to reunite on a significant stage as the 2025 Invictus Games commence in Vancouver and Whistler this weekend.



Despite months of appearing separately at public engagements, the couple is expected to stand together once again for the international sporting event dedicated to wounded veterans—a cause that remains close to Harry’s heart.



Since the early days of their relationship, Meghan has been a steadfast presence at the Games, supporting her husband’s passion project.

However, recent speculation about their increasingly independent professional pursuits has led many to wonder if this pattern will continue.

Meghan has been channeling her efforts into business ventures, including her American Riviera Orchard brand and upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan, while Harry remains focused on philanthropy and veteran advocacy.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond suggests that this shift reflects their differing strengths. 'Harry has always thrived in charitable work, and his heart is deeply invested in causes like Invictus,' she explains.

'The commercial world is unfamiliar territory for him, whereas Meghan has a natural aptitude for it. There’s no shame in them taking different paths as long as they’re both fulfilled.'

Their appearance at the Games also comes at a complex time, with political dynamics in the U.S. adding an unexpected layer of scrutiny. With the new administration firmly in place, attention has turned once again to Harry’s residency status.

His past admissions about drug use, detailed in his memoir Spare, have triggered legal challenges, with some calling for transparency regarding his visa application.

During the election campaign, the U.S. President made no secret of his views on the Sussexes, raising questions about whether Harry’s status in America could face new hurdles.

Despite the speculation, the Invictus Games remain a powerful symbol of resilience—one that has not only defined Harry’s post-royal life but has also kept him and Meghan aligned in their shared commitment to making a difference.

Whether this event signals a return to more joint appearances or simply a brief moment of unity remains to be seen.