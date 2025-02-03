Priyanka Chopra’s perspective on love before meeting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has recently confessed she dated few people before she met Nick Jonas.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Quantico actress, who tied the knot with Nick in 2018, reflected on her life prior to her marriage.

Priyanka told the outlet, “I wouldn’t have married [Nick] if he didn’t tick all the right boxes.”

“You have to look for someone who respects you,” continued the Baywatch star.

Priyanka believed that respect is different from love and affection in a relationship.

“You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince,” declared the 42-year-old.

Earlier on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the global star opened up that she had no issue who he dated before meeting her.

“We are talking about the future. I always say this… I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters,” stated PeeCee.

However, at the time, the actress “didn't even date Nick because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes’”.

“Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up,” remarked PeeCee.

Priyanka added, “I just started feeling invisible in my relationships. [But] my husband Nick makes me feel so seen. And so heard.”