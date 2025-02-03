Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional message ahead of Harry's return

Kate Middleton has shared an important message accompanied by a poignant photograph taken by her and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis.

Kate, 43, who has recently come out of the woods after completing her cancer treatment tried to teach a lesson to the people about the nature as she commemorated World Cancer Day.

The Princess of Wales turned to her and Prince William's official Instagram account to share pictures with a heartfelt statement, writing: "Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C"

One of the pictures, taken by six-year-old Prince, shows her standing proud in the middle of frost-covered woodland. Another, taken by Kate herself in Windsor of a frosty leaf came with her touching message.

The telling photos come ahead of World Cancer Day (February 4), revealing how it was important for the Princess to spend time in nature over the past year. She received her cancer diagnosis and underwent chemotherapy, which is reflected in both images.